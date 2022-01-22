Vijay Varma is 'soaking it all in' in Rishikesh

Vijay Varma is currently on a trip to Rishikesh. The actor, who recently flew out of the city to the city of hills and temples, is currently busy making us envious with regular updates of her ventures in Rishikesh. Vijay, from clicking selfies with the picturesque hills in the backdrop to sitting by the ghats and having a moment with himself and the hills and the river flowing nearby, is doing it all.

Vijay, a day back, made our day better with a slew of pictures of himself from Rishikesh. Vijay rounded off Friday on a high note – beside the ghats, watching the river flow in front of him, and a backdrop lined with scenic hills. Dressed in a grey tee shirt and a pair of denim trousers, Vijay added a fluffy white jacket to his shoulders and added more vintage vibes to his look. In the pictures, Vijay can be seen sitting and looking on to the hills. In tinted shades, he completed his look for the day out in the hill station.

With the pictures, he also shared his calm state of mind. Vijay is soaking it all in – the hills, river, the nature and the greenery. Vijay's colleague from the film industry Richa Chadha, however wants him to come back to Mumbai. "Aa jao wapas (Come back)," she commented on his pictures. Take a look at his pictures here:

On Saturday, Vijay shared a set of pictures of his weekend outing in Rishikesh. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing for a selfie, while the other picture features a monkey perched up on a wall. Vijay seems to be having a lot of fun in Rishikesh. Here's proof.

Vijay's pictures from Rishikesh are giving us major travel FOMO, all the while making us miss the hills, more so than ever.