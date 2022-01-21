With throwback pics of Ladakh, Vaani Kapoor speaks of magic and significance

Vaani Kapoor is in the mood for travel – the throwback pictures on her Instagram profile is proof of the same. The actor, who is currently in the plains, is dreaming of being in the mountains. We can totally relate with her on this. Vaani, on Friday, took a trip down the memory lane and came back with a set of pictures of herself from her trip to Ladakh. The pictures reek of calm, nature and serenity. With the pictures, Vaani also gave us a glimpse of her state of mind.

Vaani, on her trip to Ladakh, made a pitstop to a monastery and had the time of her life there. Vaani shared a picture from her time at the monastery on Friday, where she can be seen enjoying tea and bread with a monk and other members of the monastery. Sitting on the wooden floor and surrounded by the members, Vaani can be seen smiling for the camera.

In another picture, Vaani can be seen sitting with her back to the camera and looking at the picturesque scenery lined with mountains and a river flowing nearby. Dressed in an ivory white sweater, Vaani can be seen having a moment with herself while the greenery enveloped her. With the pictures, Vaani also shared her contemplative state of mind in the caption. She wrote that life is all about finding magic in the smallest of things. "We look for the most important and strive to create the greatest things in the world. Yet we can find the most magic and the greatest significance in the smallest things the world has to offer, if we are willing to just look for it," read Vaani's caption.

Vaani's throwback pictures are giving us major travel FOMO, and making us crave for the hills more. BRB, off to make the travel itinerary for our next trip to the hills.