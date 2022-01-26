Wondering how to chase sunsets in Mumbai? Let Randeep Hooda be your travel guide

Randeep Hooda is on a spree of showing us how to spend time in nature, a few kilometers away from the hustle and the bustle of one of the busiest cities of India – Mumbai. The actor is currently holidaying in Thane, and is loving every bit of it. From chasing sunsets on a boat in the middle of a river to picking up his camera to take photographs of birds flying overhead during dusk and dawn, the actor is setting major travel goals for us on what to do when on a trio.

Randeep believes in becoming one with the nature. The actor, a day back, shared a short glimpse of his ventures in Flamingo Sanctuary in Thane and we are absolutely amazed by it. In the video, Randeep, dressed in a khaki shirt, khaki shorts and a khaki sleeveless jacket can be seen travelling on boat in the middle of a river. He also accessorised his look for his day out with nature and the sun with a maroon hat.

While the video captured many moods of Randeep – from staring in awe at the setting sun to clicking pictures of birds, it also shared a major life lesson for us. Randeep referred to a tale of Gautam Buddha and wrote that the biggest mistake we do in life is to think that we have time. The only way we can live life to the fullest is by spending the time we have in doing what we love most. "Chasing Sunsets and making winged friends at Thane Flamingo Sanctuary. Yes, this is also how you can spend some time in Mumbai," he captioned his video.

Randeep's snippets of travel diaries are setting major goals for us on how to utilise time to its fullest potential while on a trip. It is also giving us major travel FOMO because our hearts are craving to watch beautiful sunsets while being on a boat in the middle of the river too.