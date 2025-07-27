Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra shares 7 habits for men to build emotional strength, says silence can kill

Men often grow up being reminded to 'toughen up' whenever emotions surface. But expressing emotions needs to be normalized, and emotional strength must be as prioritized as physical strength, says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra. With rising burnout and the constant pressure of comparison, even men are turning to mind-body practices like yoga, breathwork, and therapy, not for trends, but for tangible results like better focus, clarity and sleep. The expert suggests healthy habits to build emotional strength in men, to avoid stress, anxiety and depression. A man with emotional strength may have better focus, clarity and healthier relationships.(Freepik)

Why emotional strength can’t be optional anymore

Are you someone who locks yourself up in the 'never cry, handle problems alone, always appear in control' box associated with men? Silence can kill, says Bothra, pointing out statistics that in India, the male suicide rate stands at 14.2 per 100,000.

"Unchecked distress bleeds into relationships and the workplace. Irritability, withdrawal, and reckless coping behaviours strain marriages, derail careers, and model unhealthy habits for the next generation. Emotional fitness flips that script," Bothra tells Health Shots.

Habits to build emotional strength

The goal of building these emotional strength habits is to develop the ability to notice, name, and regulate feelings without getting hijacked by them. The following practices cover body, mind, and community, and none require dramatic lifestyle overhauls, says Bothra.

1. Breath‑led movement

Spend ten minutes each morning in slow, deliberate motion. A gentle Surya Namaskar or sun salutation sequence blends stretching with diaphragmatic breathing, down‑regulates the nervous system, and lubricates joints before the day’s demands hit. No fancy gear, studio, or chanting required.

2. Name the emotion to tame it

Keep a pocket notebook or phone note where you jot a one‑word check‑in three times daily — angry, restless, content, overwhelmed. Labeling converts vague discomfort into a manageable data point. Over weeks, patterns emerge, showing who or what reliably pushes buttons. That awareness is half the battle won.

3. Keep taking micro-breaks

Treat the brain like a muscle that needs rest between sets. Schedule two five‑minute breaks in the workday to step outside, stretch, or practise box breathing (inhale‑hold‑exhale‑hold, four counts each). Short, regular resets beat one long vacation that never arrives.

4. Brotherhood, not bravado

Statistics say 40 percent of Indian men still never discuss mental health. Break the stalemate by inviting a friend for coffee and opening with a simple “I’ve been feeling weird lately, you ever get that?” Vulnerability given is often vulnerability returned. If circles of trust are scarce, structured men’s groups — both in‑person and online — provide guided sharing without judgment.

5. Take professional help

Therapy is not a last resort. It is coaching for the mind. A few sessions can teach evidence‑based techniques like cognitive reframing or acceptance and commitment strategies. Pairing this with movement‑oriented disciplines such as yoga, martial arts, or even mindful running produces a feedback loop: body calms mind, and an organised mind directs the body with purpose.

6. Learn to laugh and smile more

Seek moments that genuinely make you laugh - be it a funny video, playful banter, or nostalgic memories. Smiling and laughing release endorphins, lower stress and remind you that joy too, is a skill worth practising.

7. Make habits stick

Emotional fitness is about being more in control. It’s the difference between reacting on impulse and responding with intention. That kind of resilience doesn’t come from suppressing emotion or pushing through blindly. It comes from knowing what’s happening inside you and learning how to work with it. Practices like conscious breathwork and simple asanas help build that internal awareness. You begin to notice what sets you off, what grounds you, and how to return to balance without needing to escape. Over time, this becomes less of a routine and more of a mindset. For any man who wants to show up fully for his work, his people, and himself, that mindset changes everything.