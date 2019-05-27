Muslims have shown confidence in Modi-led govt: Ali Daruwalla

Ali Daruwalla, state coordinator and president of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) for western Maharashtra affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is one of few from the state to have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi. Daruwalla spoke to Nadeem Inamdar about the election results, policy of MRM and the future road map.

Whom did the Muslims vote for this time ?

In Muslim localities all over India, the vote share for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased compared to the 2014 elections. Muslims have shown their confidence in a stable government led by Narendra Modi and rejected coalitions. These elections have shown that divisive politics is not going to work in the future. The only agenda is going to be development and making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. Muslims will be equal partners in the development history of the county.

What is the future road map ?

A strong message has been given by Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi of socio-economic empowerment of Muslims. He urged party workers to win the confidence of Muslims and it has to be strengthened further. MRM will work towards development of Muslim leaders to represent the community in mainstream politics. MRM is the only the Muslim body which is recognised by the government while dealing with the issues of Muslims.

What are the plans for empowerment of the community?

The highest-ever budget of Rs 2,600 crore was allotted from the minority department and this time, it will be increased further. We plan to start more universities, schools, colleges and skill development centres for the educational empowerment of the Muslim community. The government has come up with a Shagun Yojana scheme which entails that if a studying Muslim girl gets married and she wants to study further, then, Rs 51,000 will be given to her to pursue her education.

What about mainstreaming of Muslims?

Mainstreaming of Muslims is going to take place in a big way and they will no longer be called as minorities in the coming days as per the directions of PM-elect Narendra Modi. It was the Congress which tagged Muslims as minorities to always keep them in false fear which this government has changed. They have equal status like all other communities in India.

