Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Bisada lynching accused attend CM Adityanath’s poll rally

Some of the persons accused in the lynching of Mohammad Ikhlaq, including one Vishal Singh, attended Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign rally at the Sangram Singh Intermediate College grounds in Bisada village on Sunday.

Singh was seen sitting in the front row and cheering for Adityanath. He could be seen chanting “Yogi Yogi” loudly along with his friends, every time he liked a salvo by the CM against the Opposition. Of the 18 persons accused in the case, 17 are out on bail while one died inside jail due to dengue.

When asked where the other accused are, Singh said, “I do not know exactly where they are. I guess they may be in the rally doing their own job.”

On September28, 2015, fifty five-year-old Ikhlaq, a resident of Bisada village, was lynched by a mob on suspicion of slaughtering a cow and storing its meat. Ikhlaq’s son Danish was also brutally beaten up. Eighteen people were arrested after the incident. Later, they got bail from the Allahabad High Court. Ikhlaq’s family, after some time, shifted to Delhi to stay with Ikhlaq’s elder son Sartaj, who had been provided a government accommodation by his employer – the Indian Air Force.

The UP government later provided the family a flat in Greater Noida, but they continue to live in Delhi. Ikhlaq’s family members have not visited Bisada in the last two years and their house in the village remains locked.

Also Read : There will not be another Bisada in my regime: Yogi Adityanath

“After that incident, we did not see Ikhlaq’s family visiting their house. But other Muslim families, 34-35 in number, are living in our village. Ikhlaq’s family got a flat from the UP government, why would they return here,” Lalu Kumar, a villager, said.

Ikhlaq’s house in the village looks like a haunted structure – abandoned and full of overgrown bushes. The lane leading to his house wore a deserted look on Sunday.

Ever since the village shot to the limelight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised many important rallies at this village just before elections. In the run-up to the 2017 Assembly polls, Union home minister Rajnath Singh had held a rally at Bisada to campaign for his party candidate.

Even in the 2014 general elections, many leaders, including Sangeet Som, had made their way to this village that has around 6,500 voters. Apart from the 34-35 Muslim families, majority of voters are Rajputs. Villagers hope that Adityanath’s rally will energise voters here.

“We hope there will be over 90% voter turnout this time because Yogi Adityanath’s rally has made a huge impact on villagers here. More than 95% voters will support the BJP due to this rally,” Sanjay Rana, the former village pradhan of Bisada, said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 09:03 IST