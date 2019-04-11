Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In Yavatmal- Washim, caste equations will decide poll outcome

Caste equations, not agrarian crisis, will impact the poll results in suicide-prone belt of Yavatmal-Washim, say experts. In the constituency that is voting on Thursday, Shiv Sena’s sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Bhavana Gawali is facing Congress leader Manikrao Thakre. While Gawali is looking for a third term, the Congress is hoping the anti-incumbency factor will work against her.

The caste factor

The constituency is dominated by Kunbi community, with a population of around 6 lakh of the total 18.90 lakh voters. Both the major political parties — the Shiv Sena and Congress – have fielded candidates from the community. Banjara community stands second with a population of 4.5-5 lakh. The population of Dalits and Muslims is around 3.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh, respectively.

Another factor is the sub-caste in the Kunbi community. “Gawali is Ghatole Kunbi and Thakre comes from Tirale Kunbi community. Yavatmal-Washim constituency is dominated by Tirale Kunbis, which could favour Thakre. In 2014, votes of the community were consolidated in favour of Gawali, as her Congress opponent, Shivajirao Moghe, was not a Kunbi. Of their total population, Tirale Kunbis are more than

80% in the constituency and Ghatole Kunbis are limited to 20%,” said Satish Gavai, principal at Shakuntalatai Dhabekar College, Karanja (Washim) and member of board of study for political science at Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Yavatmal-Washim constituency in Maharashtra

The Banjara community’s votes were used to create a divide between the Sena and Congress candidates the last time, but this time their votes are expected to consolidate in PB Aade’s favour, an independent candidate and a BJP rebel. He was preparing to contest the polls for the past few years and was expecting a ticket from the BJP, but the seat went to Sena. Vijay Niwal, social activist, who had worked with the late farmer leader Sharad Joshi, said, “The Banjara community is politically sensitive and is looking to unite. In Aade’s case, they have come together as one of their religious leaders, Kabir Maharaj from Pohradevi at Washim district, has urged them to support him,” Niwal said.

What works for Gawali is the strong position of the BJP in the constituency. Of the six Assembly constituencies, the BJP won four — Washim, Karanja, Ralegaon and Yavatmal – in the 2014 Assembly polls. The Sena, too, has won Digras Assembly seat, which is a part of the Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has no MLA in the constituency, except MLC Wajahat Mirza. Pusad Assembly constituency was won by the NCP in 2014.

Although the Congress is banking on Dalit and Muslim votes, infighting among Congress may affect their prospects. “Moghe is not supporting Thakre. He is unhappy as he had sought the ticket,” said a Congress leader.

Moghe was defeated by Gawali in the 2014 general elections with a margin of 93,816 votes. He then lost the state Assembly elections the same year against BJP’s Raju Todsam from Arni constituency. Moghe is a tribal leader and fourterm MLA. However, Thakre is getting support from former minister Vasant Purke and NCP MLA Manohar Naik, said the Congress leader. Purke comes from tribal community, while Naik is from Banjara community.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj party, too, has dedicated voters in the constituency. In 2014, its candidate Baliram Rathod got 48,981 votes, which is 4.74% of the total votes polled. This time, the party has fielded Arun Kinwatkar as its candidate for the polls, who is expected to attract Dalit votes. Prakash Ambedkar’s Bhartiya Bahujan Mahasangh too has presence in parts of the constituency. Its candidate Mohan Rathod had secured 22,143 votes in the last polls. For 2019 elections, Ambedkar’s VBA has fielded Pravin Pawar, who is expected to get Dalit and Muslim votes, which will favour Gawali.

Farmers’ distress

Yavatmal and Washim districts are popular for cotton produce and infamous for farmer suicides. Since 2001, 5,788 farmers from the both the districts have committed suicides. Of them, 4,265 were registered in Yavatmal district, highest in western Vidarbha and 1,523 suicides in Washim district.

Ignored by governments, including the current BJP regime, farmers are struggling to get better prices for their crop produce, a factor blamed for the spate of suicides. “We will not vote for Modi, as farmers have not got anything. I have two hectares of land, but I was still declared ineligible for the loan waiver scheme,” said Paudu Jangduji Chadke, 44, from Manpur village of Yavatmal district.

Jitendra Wasaram Rathod, 34, who owns more than two hectares at Gawaliheti village in the district, said they are traditionally Congress voters, but voted for Modi, hoping for a change.

Farmer suicide was not considered an election issue here, until Vaishali Yede, whose husband Sudhakar committed suicide, decided to contest from Prahar Janshakti Party. “We are campaigning for Yede, as we want the issue to be raised on national level,” said Gajanan Ahmedbadkar, an activist from Karanja.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 17:01 IST