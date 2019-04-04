Lok Sabha elections: Sule’s assets up by Rs30 crore in 5 years, offshore investments inclusive

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it mandatory to declare offshore assets while filing nomination, Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee from Baramati and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, on Wednesday declared total assets worth Rs143.59 crores, including her offshore assets too.

Sule in her affidavit attached with nomination for Lok Sabha polls, declared Rs4.35 crore assets invested in financial institutions in Singapore. Sule, along with Mohan Joshi, Congress nominee for Pune seat, filed nominations together on Wednesday.

Five years ago, Sule had declared assets worth Rs113.87 crore in 2014. As compared to 2014, there is growth of Rs 29.72 crore in her assets in the last five years.

As per amendments made by the poll watchdog, it is mandatory for candidates contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to declare their income tax returns of the last five years and details of offshore movable assets and liabilities in their affidavit.

Sule had declared that her main business is agriculture while her husband Sadanand Sule is doing business. She has two kids Revati and Vijay, whose assets have also been named in the affidavit. The NCP member of Parliament (MP) along with family had stayed in Singapore for a few years after her marriage. She returned to India and contested the Rajya Sabha polls in 2006 to become MP.

Sule had shown Rs4.35 crore investments in Singapore. Among it, Rs1.25 crore is bank balance and Rs3.09 crore is investment. She had movable properties worth Rs118.33 crore and non-movable property is worth Rs25.26 crore.

The Sule family own three flats, one in Mumbai and two in Pune.

Sule property in numbers

Movable Rs 118,33,43,09

Non Movable Rs25,26,28,146

Total Rs 143.59 crore (Including offshore assets)

Total offshore assets Rs 4.35 crore

Assets declared in the year 2014 Rs- 113.87 crore

Despite having so much property owned no vehicles

Sule borrowed Rs 55 lakh from Ajit Pawar’s son Parth and wife Sunetra

Sule declared Rs143.59 crore assets while filing the nomination form but did not have any loan. But while filing the nomination form, she mentioned that she had borrowed Rs20 lakh from Parth who is now Lok Sabha candidate at Maval and Rs35 lakh from Sunetra Pawar.

