On auspicious Navratra day, Dimple files nomination from Kannauj

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday filed her nomination for the Kannauj parliamentary seat.

Seeking re-election from the same seat, Dimple chose first auspicious day of Navratra to file her papers here. She presented two sets of nomination papers.

Calling the BJP government a failure, she said, “After the SP and the BSP joined hands, the victory margin of alliance candidates are set to increase. The BJP did not fulfil its promises and is using the security forces to distract the people,” she said addressing an election meeting after she filed the nomination.

Addressing workers, she said, Kannauj was a second home to her and she shares a deep bond with the town.

Stating that the UPSC result was announced on Friday, Dimple said our children wish to become officers but they want our children to be chowkidaar.

“I want to ask all the mothers as a mother that do they want their children to become chowkidaar,” she said.

“A good government focuses on education and creating an atmosphere that allows children to grow,” she said while also thanking BSP chief Mayawati for her support.

She also asked the SP workers to remember their duty towards the alliance and its candidates.

Talking to media, Akhilesh said that since it was the day of lord Hanuman and the first day of Navratra, it has been chosen as the nomination day.

Akhilesh said the alliance between the BSP and the SP was an alliance of ideas.

Insisting that no mother wants her children to become a chowkidaar, Akhilesh said the BJP is bringing bullet train for the diamond merchants of Gujarat.

“There is no need for it when jawan need bullet proof jacket,” he said.

Prior to it, Dimple inaugurated the election office and offered prayers to the deities at the office.

Accompanied by her husband Akhilesh, party vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, national general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Satish Mishra, SP’s Rajya Sabha members Jaya Bachchan and Ram Gopal Yadav, Dimple arrived for nomination on the Samajwadi Rath.

Dimple had first contested election from Firozabad but she was defeated. Later, Akhilesh vacated his seat of Kannauj for her. During Modi wave in 2014, Dimple succeeded in grabbing the seat after defeating BJP’s Subrat Pathak with a margin of 19,907 votes.

This time too BJP has fielded Pathak against Dimple.

