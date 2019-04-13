PM Modi’s campaign blitz takes him through 13 states, Navratra fasts no bar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a blistering pace of campaigning during the current Lok Sabha elections covering the length and breadth of the country.

The pace has not slackened even during the ongoing Navratras, the nine-day Hindu festival which began on April 6 and ends Sunday.

In the last few days, Modi has addressed 23 rallies in 13 states across varying weather conditions. And all these while fasting during the Navratras. On Saturday, he addressed two rallies each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Between April 6 and April 13 (Saturday), he has addressed election rallies in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Tripura, Manipur, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa, Bihar, Assam and Kerala.

The campaigning blitzkrieg apart, there are also officials matters to be addressed which can’t be put off. And which is why he returns to Delhi after a day’s campaign to attend crucial meetings that often run till the early hours of the next day. A short rest later, Modi returns to the campaign trail as he seeks a second term in office.

By the time campaigning ends for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which conclude on May 19, Modi would have addressed about 150 rallies in 51 days. His constituency Varanasi is among those which will vote in the last phase on May 19.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 21:45 IST