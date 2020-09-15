Lucknow plays a character in this OTT series, says Saurabh Tewari

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:30 IST

With recommencing of shooting in the state capital, once again, it’s time for lights, camera and action! A 45-day schedule for OTT series ‘Jackson’ helmed by Lucknowite Saurabh Tewari, started at Purana Quila locality on Tuesday.

“The entire series is based in Lucknow with the city being a pivotal part of the show. The story-line has administration playing a special role along with flavours of the nawabi city in the backdrop,” said the maker of shows like ‘Madhubala,’ ‘Rangrasiya,’ and ‘Zindagi Ek Mehek.’

From the current location they will move to Clock Tower, Ravindralaya, Lucknow University and other sites.

Anud Singh Dhaka, who was last seen as Angad in ‘Taj Mahal 1989,’ plays Jackson in the series. Paired opposite him is ‘Beyhadh-2’ actor Kangan Baruah Nangia. The ensemble cast includes Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Anil Dhawan, Deep Raj Rana, Daya Shankar Pandey and Flora Saini, shared Saurabh.

This is his third venture as a director after web-series ‘Chinese Bhasad’ (also shot in Lucknow) and daily soap ‘Krishna Chali London.’

“It’s a romantic thriller for a prominent platform. As of now, we are not allowed to talk much about the story line that I have conceptualised and written along with my team of writers. The series is being produced by my company where as I’m directing it too,” said Saurabh.

The mahurat shot was done with Anud, Neeraj Sood and Alka Amin.