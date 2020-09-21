e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow plays the fulcrum in my career, says Anud Singh Dhaka

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:32 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Aund Singh Dhaka at Lucknow University. The actor has earlier shot for ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ at the same spot.
Aund Singh Dhaka at Lucknow University. The actor has earlier shot for ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ at the same spot.(Deep Saxena/HT)
         

Actor Anud Singh Dhaka, last seen in OTT series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’, says he is born in Durg, brought up in Bhopal but ‘made in Lucknow’. “Career-wise, all the good things that have happened in life, Lucknow has been the centre-point,” said the actor who is currently shooting for series ‘Jackson’ in the state capital.

“In my debut series ‘Taj Mahal’, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, I played a Lucknow University student. Then I shot KBC advertisement with the Amitabh Bachchan that was directed by Nitesh Tewari here as he (Big B) was shooting for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. And now, Saurabh (Tewari, director) sir has cast me for the title role in ‘Jackson’. It feels like a second home,” said Anud feeling nostalgic shooting at LU again.

The actor featured in ‘Super 30’ and ‘Chhichhore’. “They were blink and miss roles but the shoot experience taught me a lot. I got a chance to work with such wonderful actors and makers. It was because of ‘Chhichhore’ I got the KBC ad — after the audition of course. I may have a few seconds’ shot but that shoot experience of 25 days with such a wonderful team will be with me forever.”

Earlier, his journey started after he got admission in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. “To learn acting, I started assisting. I was one of the assistant directors in ‘Qarib Qarib Single’. At its premier, Irfaan sir called me and said ‘Meri jaan, tum na idhar ho na udhar ho, tum bas beech main sahi jagah ho…tum bas acting karo’. I was probably waiting for such a push and I started auditioning thereafter.”

He also did a small role in the YouTube show ‘Adulting’. “Since I come from an ordinary family, I know that I can’t afford to go wrong. I have to be perfect in auditions, reading and in front of the camera. I know that if I don’t perform or God-forbid my show does not work then no one will give me a second chance,” he said.

Anud’s roots are in Uttar Pradesh. “My grandfather’s village is Dhikoli near Meerut and my mother too belongs to Meerut. Basically, we are Western UP ke Jaats but since I grew up in Bhopal, my Hindi is good which gave me an advantage. Thankfully, I got work in Lucknow which helped me further with good scripts and language.”

top news
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal falls after fifty, Kohli in
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal falls after fifty, Kohli in
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In