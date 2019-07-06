2 Jharkhand girls, trafficked 15 years ago, rescued from Lucknow

Two girls, who were trafficked about 15 years ago from Jharkhand, were rescued from the residence of a pharmaceutical businessman here on Friday, said district probation officer, Lucknow, Sudhakar S Pandey.

The businessman, who is a doctor, and two other girls were found ‘missing’, he said. The rescued girls are both 25 years old. It is not known as yet as to what the girls were doing after being trafficked, he said.

Pandey said: “This is a case of human trafficking. FIR will be lodged against the businessman on Saturday.” An official said the businessman brought four girls by telling their parents that he was taking them for a job to Delhi. He also gave his address to them as being in Delhi. Since parents could not contact the ‘accused’ and their daughters for a long time, they reached Delhi on the given address but found it to be fake.

They then approached an NGO, who after many years of investigation, reached Lucknow and finally managed to trace the girls, said a government official privy to the probe. On Friday the team, comprising Asha Jyoti Kendra workers, reached the businessman’s actual address and rescued two of the girls. So far the rescued girls have not revealed anything. Their medical examination would be conducted on Saturday. Pandey said: “We will start counselling of the girls from tomorrow (Saturday).”

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 01:49 IST