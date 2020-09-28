3,838 fresh cases push Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally to over 390,000

lucknow

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh on Monday registered 3,838 fresh cases and 58 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 390,875 and 5,652 respectively, an official said.

During a press briefing, Additional chief secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan said that the active cases have climbed to 53,953 whereas 331,270 have recovered from Covid-19 so far adding that the state’s recovery stands at 84.75 per cent.

Over 151,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far, Mohan said.

Out of the fresh cases, Lucknow recorded the highest (550), followed by Prayagraj (229), Gorakhpur (189), Gautam Buddh Nagar (186) and Ghaziabad (172), the health bulletin issued by the state government showed. Lucknow apart from adding the highest number of cases to the state’s tally on Monday also added the highest number of recoveries (924).

The bulletin added that out of the new Covid-19 related deaths- Lucknow reported nine deaths, followed by five in Meerut and three each in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Ballia.

Meanwhile, India on Monday logged 82,170 Covid-19 cases and 1,039 deaths which pushed the tally to over six million, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The total cases include 962,640 active cases, over five million recoveries and 95,542 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)