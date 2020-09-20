4 killed, 9 injured as truck hits tempo in Ayodhya
All deceased and injured were travelling in the tempo which was on the wrong side of the highway that connects Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, police said.lucknow Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:43 IST
Four people were killed and nine others injured when a speeding truck hit a tempo on NH-28 in Ayodhya on Sunday, said police officials.
All deceased and injured were travelling in the tempo which was on the wrong side of the highway that connects Lucknow, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, they added.
