43 prisoners in 2 jails in UP’s Muzaffarnagar infected with Covid-19; tally climbs to 400

lucknow

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:59 IST

Officials on Tuesday said that 43 prisoners of two jails in Muzzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease adding that they have been moved to isolation wards within the premises.

These 43 prisoners- which include 22 in the district jail and 21 in a temporary jail pushed the tally of infected prisoners across Muzzaffarnagar to 400, they added.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in jails, prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh decided to establish isolation wards in all district and temporary jails.

Additional district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Amit Singh said that isolation wards have been set up in these jails and infected inmates have been moved.

Earlier, a report from the National Crime Records Bureau showed that jails across India have been housing more prisoners than their normal capacity for decades.

At present, overcrowding of jails has become more of a concern due to the spread of Covid-19. Prisoners are at high risk of getting infected due to their continuous movement inside and outside the premises.

Meanwhile, Muzzaffarnagar on Monday registered 107 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the active number of cases to 912. As many as 1,800 people have recovered from the disease so far.

(With inputs from PTI)