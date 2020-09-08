e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 43 prisoners in 2 jails in UP’s Muzaffarnagar infected with Covid-19; tally climbs to 400

43 prisoners in 2 jails in UP’s Muzaffarnagar infected with Covid-19; tally climbs to 400

These 43 prisoners- which include 22 in the district jail and 21 in a temporary jail pushed the tally of infected prisoners across Muzzaffarnagar to 400, they added.

lucknow Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At present, overcrowding of jails has become more of a concern due to the spread of Covid-19.
At present, overcrowding of jails has become more of a concern due to the spread of Covid-19.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

Officials on Tuesday said that 43 prisoners of two jails in Muzzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease adding that they have been moved to isolation wards within the premises.

These 43 prisoners- which include 22 in the district jail and 21 in a temporary jail pushed the tally of infected prisoners across Muzzaffarnagar to 400, they added.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in jails, prison authorities in Uttar Pradesh decided to establish isolation wards in all district and temporary jails.

Additional district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar Amit Singh said that isolation wards have been set up in these jails and infected inmates have been moved.

Earlier, a report from the National Crime Records Bureau showed that jails across India have been housing more prisoners than their normal capacity for decades.

Also read: Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years

At present, overcrowding of jails has become more of a concern due to the spread of Covid-19. Prisoners are at high risk of getting infected due to their continuous movement inside and outside the premises.

Meanwhile, Muzzaffarnagar on Monday registered 107 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the active number of cases to 912. As many as 1,800 people have recovered from the disease so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Rupee settles 25 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar
Rupee settles 25 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In