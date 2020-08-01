e-paper
Home / Lucknow / 47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count crosses 89K mark

47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count crosses 89K mark

The infection tally has now climbed to 89,068 and the death toll reached 1,677, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. 

lucknow Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 47 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 3,807 fresh infections, a health official said.
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 47 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 3,807 fresh infections, a health official said.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 47 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 3,807 fresh infections, a health official said.

The infection tally has now climbed to 89,068 and the death toll reached 1,677, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. 

On Friday, the state’s Covid-19 tally stood at 85,261, he said. 

Prasad said 51,354 more patients have been discharged after treatment, bringing the number of active cases to 36,037.

Among the 47 new deaths, six were reported from Lucknow, five from Bareilly, four from Prayagraj and three each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur, a health department bulletin said.

At 202, Kanpur has registered the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19, followed by Meerut 108 and Lucknow 101, it said.

Lucknow reported 363 fresh cases, Kanpur Nagar 317, Prayagraj 231 and Varanasi 229, it said.

The additional chief secretary said 93,381 samples were tested on Friday. Till now, over 24.18 lakh samples have been tested in the state, he said. 

During a routine meeting at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to make arrangements for additional ventilators at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur and Jhansi Medical College in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

He directed officials to work in a proactive manner to effectively contain the spread of the disease.

“As per requirement, additional ventilators should be arranged and provisions of portable ventilators should also be made,” he said.

The chief minister also instructed officials to complete the construction of the medical institute for children in Gorakhpur by August 15.

