5 drown as boat capsizes in UP’s Mau

The boat was carrying people from Chakki Musadohi area in Mau district and the bodies were found near Teliakala village in Deoria district, Deoria DM Amit Kishore said.

lucknow Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
The water level of Ganga river reaches at the warning point in Kanpur.
The water level of Ganga river reaches at the warning point in Kanpur. (HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Three children and two women drowned when their boat capsized in the swollen Saryu (Ghaghra) river in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district Wednesday evening, officials said.

Eleven people have been rescued but a 15-year-old girl is missing, they said.

The boat was carrying people from Chakki Musadohi area in Mau district and the bodies were found near Teliakala village in Deoria district, Deoria DM Amit Kishore said.

The boatman possibly lost control because of the river current, he said.

The five deceased have been identified as Savita (48), Sarita (42), Karan (10), Kishan (7) and Arjun (5). The children were brothers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to rush to the spot and ensure quick relief and rescue work, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

The CM has also extended an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, he said. PTI COR SAB ABH ABH

