8-month old in UP killed after angry father repeatedly throws him on floor

A man killed his eight-month-old son in a fit of rage, following an argument with his wife because she didn’t offer him water. The incident occurred in Nigoha area of Lucknow district on Tuesday night. The accused has been arrested.

Superintendent of police(rural) Vikrant Vir said, “Nigoha police arrested Surendra Sahu (30), a daily wage earner, late on Tuesday night for the murder of his infant son. The police are investigating the matter.”

Sahu’s wife Lakshmi informed the police that he was very ill-tempered. “He returned home at around 10 pm. I opened the door for him and went inside to do some work. He started abusing me for not offering him water,” Lakshmi told the police. “He then grabbed our son sleeping on a cot and flung him to one side of the room,” she recalled. The infant first hit the side wall and then fell on the floor face down. He started crying which apparently angered Sahu more. He picked the infant and threw him on the floor again and again till the child died. “I tried to stop him and even fell on his feet but he didn’t stop,” Lakshmi said.

Post mortem examination revealed a fractured skull, dislocated arms and legs and a badly disfigured face.

Sahu fled from the house after the incident while Lakhmi made attempts to revive her son. She called the neighbours and they took the child to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Neighbours informed the police and a team from Nigoha police station rushed to the spot. Station officer Jagdish Pandey recorded the complaint of Sahu’s wife and launched a manhunt to arrest him. He was nabbed two hours later.

He confessed to murdering his infant son but showed no remorse for his act. “He appeared normal and casually admitted to murdering his son. There was no remorse in his eyes,” Pandey said.

Sahu was presented in court on Wednesday and sent to prison in judicial custody.

