80 residents of Sonbhadra’s Umbha village resolve to fight for ‘their’ land in court

Eighty locals of Umbha say that they will continue their fight in court to get formal possession of the 145 beegha of land (in dispute), which they have cultivated for hundreds of years. They claimed that the land belonged to their ancestors.

The locals had filed a petition in the court of civil judge junior division, Sonbhadra, on March 12, 2018, for cancellation of the sale deed of the land. On behalf the tribals of Umbha, advocate Nityanand Dwivedi filed the petition in the court of the civil judge junior division seeking cancellation of the sale deed.

Dwivedi said that a group of 80 locals of Umbha, including Ramraj, Kailash, Sant Lal, Basant Lal and others contacted him on October 20, 2017 soon after they came to know that Adarsh Cooperative Agriculture Society (Adarsh Sahkari Krishi Samiti, Ubha-Sapahi) office-bearers Asha Mishra and Vinita Sharma had sold the land to village head Yagyadutt Bhurtiya.

Ten persons were killed in firing on July 17 by Yagyadutt and his men over a land dispute in the village.

Dwivedi said Maheshwar Prasad Narayan Sinha, a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, formed the society in 1951, which was illegal, because according to the rules of the UP Cooperative Society Registration Act, a person cannot form a society unless he is a resident of the state. Sinha was a resident of Bihar.

He said that by an order of the then tehsildar of Robertsganj, over 450 beeghas were transferred to the society in December 1955, while the tehsildar didn’t have the power to transfer the land to the society, at that time.

He said that on September 6, 1989, 145 beeghas were transferred in the name of Asha Mishra and her daughter Vinita Sharma, both members of the society. The transfer of land was illegal because as per rule, the land of any society can’t be transferred to individuals.

The duo sold the land to 11 persons, including relatives and members of village head Bhurtiya on October 17, 2017 and the land was transferred to the 11 people on February 27, 2019.

Dwivedi said that on May 2, 2018, he also filed an objection in the court of assistant record officer Obra, objecting to the application for mutation of the land by the village head. He said that ARO rejected the application. Thereafter, he went to the court of district magistrate Sonbhadra and filed an appeal on behalf of tribals for ownership of the land.

He said that the court of the district magistrate rejected the appeal on July 6, 2019. Dwivedi said that now he will file a petition in the court of divisional commissioner Mirzapur for the ownership of land to be transferred to the tribals.

Dwivedi said that the court of the civil judge junior division fixed September 12 as the next date of hearing in the case for cancellation of sale deed of the land.

