Agra bicycle trader shot dead for resisting criminals when returning home

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:43 IST

A 35-year-old bicycle trader in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra was allegedly shot dead by three bike-borne miscreants when he resisted a loot bid by the trio near his house in Kamla Nagar locality of the city on Wednesday night, police said.

The unidentified miscreants also snatched some cash from the trader, they added.

“A case has been registered against the unidentified criminals who were not able to take away anything valuable. Teams are being constituted to nab them and ascertain the exact reason that led to the trader’s murder,” said Agra SP Rohan Pramod Botre.

The deceased trader’s brother said that the criminals took them by surprise after hitting their two-wheeler from behind.

“The criminals, too, were riding a motorcycle and they struck our bike with a stick, making us fall on the ground. They snatched our bag which had a tiffin box and some cash, but as we resisted, the criminals fired and a bullet struck my brother Lalit, who was rushed to hospital but was declared dead at the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital,” said Lalit’s younger brother Dinesh.

The incident took place at about 8pm when the two brothers, Lalit and Dinesh Kathpal alias Rinku, were returning home on their motorbike from their shop in Ghatia Azam Khan market in the city. Meanwhile, the trader’s family has denied any enmity with anyone.