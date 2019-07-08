Ahead of her UP visit, Priyanka targets BJP again

Ahead of her expected UP tour after her party’s humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi ‘Vadra’ again targeted the BJP governments in UP citing media reports of lawlessness and chaos involving ruling party lawmakers.

Priyanka again took to twitter barely a day after BJP MP from Etawah Ramashankar Katheria and his security were booked for the alleged assault on toll plaza employees in Agra.

“After winning elections the BJP leaders were supposed to work for the people. However, they are assaulting government employees instead. While some are making news for bat attack, others attack and fire when asked to pay toll tax,” Priyanka tweeted.

The ‘bat attack’ reference was over BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash’s attack on a civic official in Indore, which had invited a rebuke from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Is there any possibility of strict action on them,” Priyanka asked in her tweet in Hindi. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, refused to attach any importance to Priyanka’s tweet.

“Post elections, we expected the drubbing would make her look inwards to find why the party is continuously getting rejected by the people. Instead, the Congress leader is busy making funny attacks on twitter. As for her concern, let her know that under BJP rule law takes its own course,” said UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava.

Since Congress’ rout in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party general secretary (east UP) has been regularly tweeting against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Last week Priyanka had targeted the UP government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“UP government’s leaders may give any reply to my tweet on rising crime. But there is an old saying, haath kangan ko aarsi kya, padhe likhe ko faarsi kya (seeing is believing). In UP, criminals are having a field day and people are asking why so?” she had tweeted earlier enclosing a clipping of a news story on how some goons fired at a police sub inspector to get a dreaded criminal freed.

In another tweet last week, Priyanka had said, “Criminals are moving scot-free in UP. Incidents of crime are taking place one after the other. UP government however has remained indifferent. Has the UP government surrendered before the criminals?”

This tweet was responded to by the UP police, which used its official twitter handle to rebut Priyanka.

Replying to her tweet, the state police had said, “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people. Crime under all major heads is down by 20-35 percent. We are committed to safety and security of citizens of the state.”

