Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, UP govt over economy, employment issues

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that the public is becoming hopeless in the face of the flawed policies of the BJP government.

lucknow Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:04 IST
Lucknow
The former chief minister’s remark comes as the economy has been badly hit by the months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the exodus out of big cities and job losses.(PTI file photo)
         

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that the public is becoming hopeless in the face of the flawed policies of the BJP government.

“In this coronavirus period, neither our borders are secure, nor are our businesses and jobs. The economy and the banks are going down. Interest on deposits is decreasing. People are forced to withdraw money from their providential funds. People have lost their loved ones. Due to the flawed policies of the BJP government, the netizens are becoming hopeless,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The former chief minister’s remark comes as the economy has been badly hit by the months-long coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the exodus out of big cities and job losses.

Notably, the central government has announced several relief measures and a relief package to revive the economy amid crisis.

