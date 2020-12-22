e-paper
Home / Lucknow / AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi

AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi

AMU represents a diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi

lucknow Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AMU represents a diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
AMU represents a diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday proud alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) represent India’s culture across the world as he praised the varsity’s unprecedented contribution in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Getting thousands of people tested free of cost, building isolation wards and plasma banks and contributing a large amount to the PM Cares Fund shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations to the society,” he said.

The Prime Minister added AMU has in the last 100 years also worked to strengthen India’s relations with many countries of the world. The research done at the varsity on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, research on Islamic literature, “gives new energy to India’s cultural relations with the entire Islamic world”, he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) as he participated in a programme of the varsity for the first time. Prime Minister Modi also released a postal stamp during the event in the presence of chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. The university is campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh and also has three off-campus centres in Kerala’s Malappuram, Murshidabad-Jangipur in West Bengal and Kishanganj in Bihar.

AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
AMU represents diverse and strong India, we should not let it weaken, says PM Modi
