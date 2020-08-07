e-paper
Lucknow / Army Chief reviews readiness at Tezpur, to visit Lucknow central command HQ

Army Chief reviews readiness at Tezpur, to visit Lucknow central command HQ

The COAS interacted with all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Theatre.

lucknow Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane (PTI file photo)
         

Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane arrived in Tezpur on Thursday for a two-day visit of Army formations in Tezpur and Lucknow.

At the Gajraj Corps HQ in Tezpur, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command briefed the COAS on various operational and administrative aspects, the Army said.

The COAS interacted with all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Theatre.

The COAS was appreciative of the efforts by our soldiers in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Nation and encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.

Today, the COAS is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow to visit HQ Central Command.

