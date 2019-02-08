Army grenade explodes in Ayodhya, 2 dead

A woman and her son were killed and two children seriously injured in Ayodhya after an army grenade exploded near their firing range in Cantonment area of the city on Thursday.

The ‘unexploded’ grenade, used during army exercise, was picked up by children and it exploded when they removed its safety pin.

The deceased have been identified as Reena, 30, and her son Raj, 8, while, Atul, 6, and Manju, 6, were seriously injured in the blast.

Cantonment police station in charge RK Rana said the blast took place at around 3.30 pm when the children were playing with the grenade.

He added that kids often collected shells of used explosives from near the firing range in the area.

The explosion was of such high intensity that the body of the woman was ripped apart.

Police rushed all the four victims to the district hospital where doctors declared Reena and Raj brought dead, Rana said.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:16 IST