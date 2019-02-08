 Army grenade explodes in Ayodhya, 2 dead
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 08, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Army grenade explodes in Ayodhya, 2 dead

A woman and her son were killed and two children seriously injured in Ayodhya after an army grenade exploded near their firing range in Cantonment area of the city.

lucknow Updated: Feb 08, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Army grenade,Explosion,Ayodhya
The ‘unexploded’ grenade, used during army exercise, was picked up by children and it exploded when they removed its safety pin. (Representative image )

A woman and her son were killed and two children seriously injured in Ayodhya after an army grenade exploded near their firing range in Cantonment area of the city on Thursday.

The ‘unexploded’ grenade, used during army exercise, was picked up by children and it exploded when they removed its safety pin.

The deceased have been identified as Reena, 30, and her son Raj, 8, while, Atul, 6, and Manju, 6, were seriously injured in the blast.

Cantonment police station in charge RK Rana said the blast took place at around 3.30 pm when the children were playing with the grenade.

He added that kids often collected shells of used explosives from near the firing range in the area.

The explosion was of such high intensity that the body of the woman was ripped apart.

Police rushed all the four victims to the district hospital where doctors declared Reena and Raj brought dead, Rana said.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:16 IST

tags

more from lucknow