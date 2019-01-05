Arunima becomes world’s first woman amputee to scale Mt Vinson

Padma Shri Arunima Sinha, the world’s first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest, has now conquered Mount Vinson, making her the world’s first woman amputee to scale the highest peak in Antarctica.

“The wait is over. We are glad to share with you the world record: The world’s first woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica). Thanks to all for their blessings and prayers,” tweeted Arunima Sinha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate her for achieving this feat. He tweeted: “Excellent! Congratulations to @sinha_arunima for scaling new heights of success. She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hard work and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours.”

BJP national president Amit Shah also took to twitter: “Kudos to @sinha_arunima for keeping the Indian flag flying high and becoming the world’s first woman amputee to scale Mount Vinson, Antarctica. We salute your dedication and commitment. Entire nation is proud of your accomplishment.”

Congratulatory messages from people of all walks of life continue to pour in for Arunima on social media.

Arunima’s journey must have been difficult as she tweeted about swelling in her legs on January 3. “Staying at Lower Camp tonight and moved towards Base Camp. All other team members already moved to Base Camp,” she tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi had handed over the Tricolour to Arunima Sinha, marking the beginning of her expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.

Sinha, the first female ‘divyang’ to climb Mount Everest, called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi on December 12.

She apprised him of her upcoming mountaineering expedition to Antarctica. Modi lauded her impressive achievements and extended his best wishes for her latest venture, reads a release issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, government of India.

In 2013, Arunima Sinha, a former national level volleyball player, who had lost her left leg after being thrown off a moving train by some hoodlums, created history by becoming the first Indian amputee to conquer Mount Everest.

Sinha, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in UP, was pushed out of the general compartment of Padmawati Express for resisting a chain-snatching attempt by some criminals, while travelling from Lucknow to Delhi on April 12, 2011.

She was hit by a passing train and was seriously injured. She was hospitalised with serious leg and pelvic injuries and in a bid to save her life, doctors had to amputate her left leg below the knee.

CAPTION: Prime Minister Modi had handed over the Tricolour to Arunima Sinha, marking the beginning of her expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 08:34 IST