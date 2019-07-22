Assam man with partial memory loss reunited with family by Lucknow hospital

After several days of search and efforts of the staff of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), a 30-year-old man from Assam, with partial memory loss, was reunited with his family on Sunday.

He was admitted to the KGMU’s trauma centre in a semi-conscious state on July 18.

“The man was brought at the trauma centre by Kakori police from Dubagga area. He said his name was Rafiq, son of Amar Haq but he appeared totally confused about the details he gave,” said Dr BK Ojha, head neurosurgery department and medical superintendent of the KGMU.

The day after treatment the patient said he lived on Campbell Road near Chorghati petrol pump. “We searched the location on Google map and found a petrol pump in the same area. Some employees of my department visited the area on July 20 and talked to the people there but to no avail,” said Dr Ojha. The team intensified the search operation and visited many nearby mosques in the area. They informed clerics about the case. Though the clerics did not know about the man but assured help in the search for his relatives.

On Sunday, three employees of KGMU -Atul, Robin and Akeel - went to Campbell Road along with the patient and found one person who recognised him. The team with his help could locate the brother-in-law of Rafiq.

“The brother-in-law has agreed to take care of him as his condition has improved a lot. His discharge is under process,” said Dr Ojha.

The patient had come to Lucknow to visit his sister. “He was probably injured after being hit by some heavy object on his head in Dubagga area and admitted to the hospital,” said the doctor. He was provided free medicines and clothes from KGMU administration, he added.

