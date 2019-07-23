At 251m, Ram statue in Ayodhya to be ‘world’s tallest’

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will sign an MoU with the Gujarat government for setting up the 251-metre tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya which it claimed will be the world’s tallest statue.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officials, chief minister Yogi-Adityanath on Monday informed that a separate unit of State Manufacturing Corporation will be set up for the purpose of this project, structure, bidding operation and construction work. The state government has already initiated the process of acquiring 100-acre land in Ayodhya for the project.

The state government has also decided to rope in Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, a constituent laboratory of CSIR, for carrying out site survey of the project, environment assessment and feasibility study.

