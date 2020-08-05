e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Beginning of new era based on ideals of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath on bhoomi pujan

Beginning of new era based on ideals of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath on bhoomi pujan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya the beginning of a new era based on the ideals of Lord Ram.

lucknow Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath(ANI photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya the beginning of a new era based on the ideals of Lord Ram.

The chief minister earlier in the day took part in the ground breaking ceremony at Ayodhya.

In a series of tweets in Hindi later, he said the laying of foundation stone for a Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks the beginning of a new era.

“This new era is of dedicated service for public welfare. This era belongs to Ram Rajya. This era is to build a new India in accordance with the ideals of Lord Ram,” he said.

In another tweet, he said, “The bhoomi pujan of Sri Ram Janmbhoomi temple is an occasion of pride, of joy, of satisfaction and of compassion. We are fortunate that Lord Ram blessed us to become a witness to this historic event.”

He also thanked the prime minister for paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple.

Every citizen is today elated and they are happy, he said. The chief minister also shared some pictures from the event.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In