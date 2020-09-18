Biennial security audit planned for UP jails after 2 prisoners escape

lucknow

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:51 IST

The UP prisons administration and reform services department is preparing a proposal for a security audit of each jail in the state after every two years. This, they hope, will plug security lapses that creep in with time, said senior prison officials.

The proposal follows the daring escape of two under-trials from the Rae Bareli district jail. Prison officials said that the security audit proposal will soon be sent to the state government for clearance.

Director general (prisons) Anand Kumar said that prison officials are carrying out a survey across 72 jails in the state before finalising the security audit proposal.

“Although no changes could be done in the design and layout of old jails, some constraints, which develop with time, can be removed by making small changes,” he said.

Kumar added that most jails in the state are housed in old buildings, making it likely for any weakness to appear. He said a regular biennial audit may help strengthen security in jails.

Another prison official privy to the development said the security audit mainly comprises checking the drain passages to see if it can be used to escape, checking the strength and height of boundary walls and availability of any instrument that could be used to dig a tunnel.

Also Read: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader found stabbed to death in UP’s Bareilly

He explained that the drain passage often widens due to the flow of water or plaster and bricks of drain walls get removed, making it susceptible to further weakening to plan an escape.

“18 to 22 feet high boundary walls are a routine feature in jails but the height decreases with the rising ground level inside and outside the premises. We have to measure the ground level after a certain time period to ensure the height remains the same,” the official emphasised.

He added that the security audit also inspects if dust or mud is collecting alongside the boundary walls or if there is any possibility of collecting bricks inside the premises. Other mandatory features like the security drill, deployment of jail guards, video surveillance and erecting of watch towers and no-man’s zone alongside the jail walls will also be checked during the audit, the official said.

Also Read: ‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari

There have been three daring escapes from jails in UP in the past 5 years. The most recent one was carried out on September 15 this year when two under trials escaped from the district jail of Rae Bareli after crawling out of a barrack through a toilet and then scaling two walls that were 18 and 20 feet in height.

Last year on July 7, two convicts escaped from Etawah district jail by cutting the iron rods of their cell and scaling the boundary wall with the help of bed sheets.

On December 1, 2015, an under-trial escaped from Lucknow district jail after scaling two boundary walls measuring 18 and 22 feet in height.