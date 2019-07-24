Bill to regulate private universities in UP tabled

The government on Tuesday tabled a bill to enact a new law to regulate 27 private universities in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Bill 2019 proposes to bring all the private universities under the provisions of an umbrella act that provides for an undertaking by the private universities against involvement or promoting any anti-national activities on their campus.

“To undertake neither to be involved nor to permit anyone to cause or promote anti-national activities inside the campus or in the name of university,” reads one of the 18 conditions that the bill proposes to lay down for the private universities.

The Yogi Adityanath government had developed cold feet on bringing an ordinance to enact the new law after getting the state cabinet’s nod for the same on June 18, 2019.

As a decision to convene the Monsoon session of the state legislature was taken at the same cabinet meeting, the state government had decided to bring a bill instead to enact the new law.

“In case of any such activity found in the university, it shall be considered as a major violation of the conditions for setting up the university and the government may take action according to provisions under this Act or any law for the time being in force,” reads the bill while providing for a common academic calendar for them.

The bill provides for objectives for the private universities saying the university “shall endeavor to provide to students and teachers the necessary atmosphere and facilities for the promotion of national integration, patriotism, secularism, social equity and inculcation of international understanding and ethics.” Other objectives include innovation in education, leading to restructuring of courses, new methods of teaching, training and learning, including online learning, blended learning, studies in various disciplines and interdisciplinary studies.

Other conditions include possession of minimum 20 acre land in urban areas and 50 acre in rural areas and creation of a permanent endowment fund with minimum of Rs 5 crore; the sponsoring body of the university will not sell or lease such land; the land should also not be mortgaged to any person other than bank or financial institution established under the law.

“In accordance with the guidelines under the government order dated February 6, 2008, 27 private universities have been established and incorporated by different state acts. Since different universities contain different provisions and there is no uniform provision for monitoring of such private universities, it has become difficult to implement and enforce the policies of the state government to collect information and records and to implement the standards of quality in higher education. It has, therefore, been decided to make an umbrella act to govern all the private universities under a common law,” said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma while stating the objects and reasons for bringing the bill.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 01:31 IST