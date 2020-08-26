Tracking dogs Boss, Raja to the rescue of Prayagraj police

lucknow

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:43 IST

When the Prayagraj police lost tracking dog Smarty a few months back, they began looking for a suitable alternative and inducted Raja and Boss into the force. Both followed a special routine and training and exercise schedule but Raja has already left a mark and helped the police solve two cases in a short time.

On August 23, one Jitendra was killed by his brother, Chhotu, who later committed suicide by jumping before a train. But police were unable to trace Chhotu’s body. When Raja was taken to the crime scene, he sniffed Chhotu’s slipper and then straight away ran towards the tracks where Chhotu’s body was lying.

Earlier on June 2, one Irfan and his wife, Husna, were killed and their bodies were buried by their kin. Raja was called to Irfan’s residence in the Mehandauri area, where he sniffed some blood spots and reached the house of Irfan’s brother Rizwan. The dog pulled out a blood-stained shirt of Rizwan’s son, Shiraz. Police detained Shiraz, who confessed to his involvement in the murders.

Police dog squad in-charge Santosh Kumar said of the two tracking dogs, Raja is exceptional. “Both follow a special routine which includes training sessions and exercise. Their diet includes milk, eggs, and meat.”

Kumar said they were impressed with Raja’s extraordinary ability to sniff clues and leading them to the suspects.

Tracking dogs have heightened olfactory ability to detect, recognise, and follow specific scents.