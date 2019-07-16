Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh wants land issues with army sorted out

To give a push to development projects in the state capital, defence minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh has sought a list of projects from civic departments which are getting delayed due to land dispute with the army.

Singh was instrumental in getting clearance for projects like Kukrail overbridge, Pipraghat bridge and Arjunganj flyover from the army by talking to the then defence ministers Manohar Parrikar, Arun Jaitely and Nirmala Sitaraman in Delhi.

Now he has decided to play a key role in resolving pending disputes related to the army’s land in projects of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), housing board and Public Works Department (PWD).

Singh’s representative in Lucknow Diwakar Tripathi admitted that the defence minister wanted the state capital to develop at a rapid pace, sans any delays in projects due to small hindrances like land dispute.

Tripathi said , “LDA , LMC, PWD and housing board have to submit the report at the earliest.”

To note, the LDA is in a fix over the land adjacent to Nehru Enclave where it wants to install a tubewell to supply water in Jugauli and Nehru Enclave but due to land dispute with the army it is unable to do so.

The PWD has locked horns with the army over a road widening project. This project is also expected to get clearance after the list goes to the defence minister. There is also an issue of defence land in Mansarovar and Transport Nagar schemes, which if resolved, can bring good returns to the civic department. The army has been promised more than 250 acres of land near Sultanpur Road by the state government if it gives its land for the development of the city.

Dispute with LMC/LDA

The army claims 22.70 acres of land in Bhikampur area as its own and occupies funnel area of 22.70 acres. The army is also claiming another piece of land (38.734 acres) in Bhikampur where the LMC wants to set up a colony for its staff.

In Sheikhpur Kasaila, the army is claiming around 200 acres of land and not allowing the LDA to start plotting.

The army also has differences with LMC and LDA in Ujariaon and Gindan Khera near Amausi. Officials of LMC and LDA say that if the issues are sorted out, everyone in these areas would be benefited.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:43 IST