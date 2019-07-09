Forced retirement for 29 ‘corrupt, lax cops’ in UP’s Varanasi division

Twenty nine police personnel, including constables and head constables, who were either corrupt or showed laxity in discharging their duty, were forced into retirement in Varanasi division comprising Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Jaunpur districts, a top police officer said.

The action has been taken following Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order to retire cops with poor record.

During his visit to the temple town on June 22, the chief minister had instructed the top police officials to ensure action against such police personnel who were above 50, had indulged in corruption and had several complaints of misbehaviour against them.

IG Vijay Singh Meena said police chiefs of all four districts of the division had been instructed to identify the corrupt police personnel and those who skipped their duty without prior information.

A list of such cops was prepared in every district and a total of 29 police personnel were given retirement on Sunday, the IG said.

He added that they were given three-month salary with all post retirement benefits.Maximum 22 police personnel who were given forced retirement were posted in Varanasi.

A list of such sub inspectors is also being prepared. Soon action would be ensured against them. Varanasi SSP Suresh Rao Anand Kulkarni said, “A list of 22 police personnel, including constables and head constables who were indulged in corruption and used to skip their duty without information, was prepared. Their services were terminated on Sunday.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 08:53 IST