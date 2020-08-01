e-paper
Free rides for women on UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan

Like previous three years, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women in all categories of buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

lucknow Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers, the official said.
This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers, the official said.(File photo for representation)
         

Like previous three years, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women in all categories of buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister has issued directives to this effect. He has also directed for intensive patrolling on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the spokesperson said.

This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers, the official said.

He has directed rakhi and sweet shops to remain open on Sunday in view of the festival.

Markets in the state are recently observing their weekly-off days on every Saturday and Sunday in view of the cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns that are carried out on weekends.

Directing strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol during the festival, the CM has directed that no public programmes be organised and the festival be celebrated at home, the spokesperson said.

