Home / Lucknow / Gym trainer shot dead during morning walk in Meerut

Gym trainer shot dead during morning walk in Meerut

lucknow Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:30 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Police teams enquiring about the incident after murder of gym trainer Parvinder in Meerut on Wednesday morning.
Unidentified motorcycle borne criminals shot dead a gym trainer near village Madaripur on Sakauti- Nanglee road in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Wednesday morning while he was returning home from his daily morning walk, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parvinder,45, of Sakauti in Daurala area of the district he also worked as a contractor.

Circle officer of Daural area Sanjeev Dixit said that the incident occurred at 6.30 am when two motorcycle borne miscreants pumped five bullets into Parvinder who died on the spot. “ Efforts are underway to identify the criminals through CCTV footage and inputs of local residents,” said Dixit as teams of Daurala police and officials rushed to the spot.

The miscreants escaped and passerby informed the police . The body has been sent for the post mortem and a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest criminals.

