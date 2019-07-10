‘Hawan’ and ‘Ram kirtan’ mark 1st day at Lucknow University

The first day of the new academic session of Lucknow University began on Tuesday with a common class by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and ended with ‘Ram kirtan.’

Then there was a ‘hawan’ performed by vice chancellor (VC) SP Singh and other academic staff at Saraswati temple near registrar’s office, for which a priest was specially invited.

At the common class for new entrants, held for the first time in LU, Dinesh Sharma, in his 40-minute long lecture, talked about morals and a need for ‘positive’ conduct by the students .

“One cannot achieve anything without having good morals. A student who cannot respect his parents will never respect his teachers and cannot do anything in life,” Sharma said.

Sharma praised the glorious past of the university, which will enter it’s centenary year later in 2019.

“Lucknow University is known for producing great minds that have made their mark in every discipline across the world.

It occurred only because of the dedication of teachers and efforts of students,” he said.

The deputy chief minister who also holds the post of education minister started his carrier as an evening teacher at LU.

Sharma ended his lecture with an advice for the students. “Have self confidence and determination but there must be no room for arrogance.”

The class ended with ‘Ram kirtan’ sung by a student of physical education department. He was accompanied on tabla by another student.

Speaking about the common class, VC SP Singh said, “The class was organised to welcome new students. What they learnt during the class will surely benefit them on a personal level.”

On ‘Ram Kirtan’, he said, “It was a performance by one of our students. It was done to instil a sense of confidence in new students.”

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, a first year student of science stream, however, said, “I did not expect a kirtan .Also, I don’t know how a moral lecture will help students. It is a thing for primary students.”

Senior teachers also questioned the ‘kirtan’ part.

“The class should have ideally ended with the national anthem. After all it was a class in a university not a pooja function,” said a senior professor of the Zoology department not wanting to be named.

