How the Gandhi cap came into being

Once donned by Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic ‘Gandhi cap’ is still a fad among politicians and those into theatre.

But have you even wondered how these light-weight caps, seen as a symbol of non-violence and self-reliance, came into existence.

The story behind the Gandhi cap goes back to 1919 when he visited Rampur for the second time to meet Sayyid Hamid Ali Khan Bahadur, the nawab of the princely state of Rampur from 1889 to 1930, at Kothi Khas Bagh.

“On his visit to Rampur, he was told that there is a tradition at the nawabs court that the guests have to cover their head while meeting him. It left Bapu in a fix as he didn’t carry any cloth or cap along,” said Nafees Siddique, 74, a Rampur based historian who has penned several books on the history of Rampur.

Siddique said it was then that the hunt to buy an appropriate cap for the Mahatma began in the markets of Rampur. “But those who were given the task failed to find a suitable cap for him as none of the caps fit him,” said Siddique.

He added: ‘It was then that Abadi Begum, mother of Ali brothers — Mohammed Ali and Shaukat Ali -- who led the Khilafat movement, decided to knit a cap for Gandhi. “And that very cap became famous as Gandhi cap,” he added.

The Gandhi cap — with pointed ends and wide band -- later emerged as a symbol of non-violence and self-reliance, he said.

“In several pictures, especially between 1919 and 1921, Gandhi can be seen wearing this cap that later became the standard Congress dress. In fact, the British government also tried to impose a ban on Gandhi caps in order to suppress its increasing popularity,” Siddique added.

He said nothing could suppress the popularity of Gandhi caps that is still a fad among politicians.

