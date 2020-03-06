Include Radha Swami temple in spiritual tourism circuit: Governor

lucknow

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:50 IST

Governor Anandiben Patel has asked the state tourism department to include the Radha Swami temple in Agra’s Dayalbagh in the spiritual tourism circuit so that the temple gets an appropriate place on the global tourism map.

The governor gave this direction after viewing a presentation for promotion and development of tourist spots and tourist circuits. Minister of state (independent charge) for tourism and culture Neelkanth Tiwari, senior officers of the tourism department and Raj Bhawan were present during the presentation.

Patel said the road around the temple should be broadened and encroachments removed to provide an opportunity to tourists visiting Taj Mahal to go to the temple as well.

“Remove encroachments from the Dayalbagh road and include it in the adhyatmik (spiritual) tourism circuit of the state,” the governor said.

“A large number of foreign tourists come to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. Such arrangements must be made so that they can also visit Radha Swamy temple there,” she said.

She said Uttar Pradesh had unlimited opportunities for tourism and there was a need for development of tourism infrastructure for the purpose.

The governor noted that 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the state in 2018-2019, adding that the state government should make efforts to take the number to 10 million, she said.

Patel also suggested introduction of e-rickshaws and golf carts for senior citizens at religious tourism spots across the state.

“Golf carts and e-rickshaws must be made available for senior citizens coming for parikrama of Govardhan Parvat in Mathura,” she said.

Suggesting several measures for Kashi (Varanasi), Patel pointed out that steps at the Ganga ghats were too high and caused inconvenience to devotees who wanted to take a dip in the river.

Patel suggested creation of ramps at the ghats in Varanasi to make movement easy for devotees.

She also suggested putting up glow signboards at all the ghats of Varanasi to display their names. She also recommended that boatmen must also be trained as guides.

“Ganga aarti at all ghats of Kashi must be conducted together at a fixed time to give the event a magnificent display,” the governor said.

The governor suggested including delicacies from other states in the food festivals that the state tourism department organises.