e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘It’s Lord Ram’s wish’: Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

‘It’s Lord Ram’s wish’: Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

The first invitation card for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya was received by Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in Ayodhya land dispute case.

lucknow Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, receives an invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of RamTemple, in Ayodhya on Monday.
Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, receives an invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of RamTemple, in Ayodhya on Monday.(ANI photo)
         

The first invitation card for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya was received by Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in Ayodhya land dispute case.

“I believe it was Lord Ram’s wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple’s land is being worshipped and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the event to Ayodhya,” Ansari told ANI.

“When the temple will be built, the fate of Ayodhya will also change. Ayodhya will become more beautiful and employment opportunities for the local population will come up as pilgrims from across the world will visit the town in the future,” he added.

Ansari further said that people of Ayodhya follow the Ganga-Jamuni civilisation and there is no ill-feeling amongst anyone.

“The world rests on hope. I had said earlier that if there is a religious program and if they call me then I will go. There are Gods and Goddesses of every religion and every sect in Ayodhya. It is a land of saints and we are happy that the Ram temple is being built,” he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In