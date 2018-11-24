Jilani fears collusion between organisers and political leadership in Ayodhya

Apprehending a repeat of 1992 in Ayodhya as the VHP gears up to hold ‘Dharma Sabha’ on Sunday, convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani on Friday reposed faith in the state’s administrative machinery to ensure compliance of court’s order on the disputed site saying the state’s political leadership could not be trusted for the same.

“The state’s political leadership may collude with the organisers. It is up to you to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court’s order on Ayodhya, provide security to Muslims of Faizabad and Ayodhya,” he said in a letter addressed to UP chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey. A copy of the four-page letter citing various Allahabad High Court and SC rulings on maintaining status quo on the 67-acre disputed site has also been sent to principal secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and DGP OP Singh.

“There is fear and apprehension among the Muslims of Faizabad and Ayodhya, who are extremely disturbed over the law and order situation in view of the events being organized by Shiv Sena and VHP,” jilani said adding that a fax had also been sent to commissioner of Ayodhya Division and district magistrate.

The chief secretary and the DGP has been urged to take appropriate security measures to maintain peace and security on these occasions. “I have asked the officials to deploy central and para military forces,” he said.

“The motive is political and there is no doubt about it. The ground is being prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Jilani, who is also the secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, another AIMPLB member, also linked the VHP event to elections. “There is a deliberate attempt to polarise religious sentiments to spoil the communal harmony in the country to reap benefits at the time when assembly elections are being held in some states, and the Lok Sabha elections are due early next year,” he said.

Jilani said as it was now certain that the Ayodhya verdict would not be delivered before the Lok Sabha polls, attempts were being made to keep intact the vote of the people who participated in the last elections hoping for a Ram temple.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:39 IST