KGMU surgeons save man’s life by stitching windpipe in time

Doctors said he was in a very serious condition with severe respiratory distress and his oxygen saturation was very low

lucknow Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The doctors repaired the man windpipe, food pipe, muscles and blood vessels during surgery.
The doctors repaired the man windpipe, food pipe, muscles and blood vessels during surgery.(Representational Photo/iStockphoto)
         

A group of doctors at the King George’s Medical University on Tuesday saved the life of a 19-year-old man, whose windpipe was damaged in a brutal attack by unknown miscreants in Balrampur on September 10.

“Rinku Tiwari of Ratohi village in Balrampur was attacked at around 1.30am and brought to trauma centre with breathing distress at 10am. His windpipe was clearly damaged, and during surgery, we found his food pipe was also damaged and repaired it,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, trauma surgery department.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine: ‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DGCI issues new guidelines

The surgery took over three hours and the team comprised Dr Sandip Tiwari, the head of department, along with Dr Samir Misra, Dr Yadvendra Dheer and Dr Harshit Agrawal.

He was in a very serious condition with severe respiratory distress and his oxygen saturation was very low.

“We did an urgent tracheotomy in the holding area and decided to operate upon the patient once he stabilises,” said the doctor.

“We repaired his windpipe, food pipe, muscles and blood vessels during surgery and the patient is being discharged now,” said Dr Misra on Tuesday.

