Knives, sharp objects and mobiles seized from Naini Jail

A large number of knives, sharp and pointed articles (which could be used as weapons), mobile phones and foreign currency were recovered from inmates during a surprise check at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on Sunday.

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami, SSP Atul Sharma and senior police officials also recovered ‘chillums’, pan masala and other tobacco products from the jail barracks during the early morning raid.

After the scanning of all jail barracks in the jail, at least 47 knives of different sizes, 21 scissors, 11 pointed rods (suja), 8 cutters, 20 blades, 2 iron rods and at least 4 tools used for construction purpose were recovered, said SP City Brajesh Kumar Srivastava.

“The team also recovered five mobile phones, including smart phones, Saudi currency (1 riyal), 17 ‘chillums’, a mobile battery and large quantity of pan masala and tobacco products,” he said.

The search operation continued for several hours during which no one was allowed inside the jail premises. Goswami said: “An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further action will be taken after investigation. Recovery of prohibited items inside the barracks indicates negligence of jail staff and the investigation report will be sent to senior jail officials.” In the recent past it has been found that gangsters lodged inside jails have been making extortion calls to traders and contractors.

Despite repeated complaints by police, jail officials have been denying that prisoners have been using mobiles.

A photograph of some prisoners partying inside their barrack in Naini Central Jail had gone viral earlier this month, after which some jail employees were suspended by senior officials.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 10:09 IST