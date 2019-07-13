Lawyers protest in Agra, say get monkeys off our backs

It is not just the lawyers and officials who walk around the Collectorate premises here. Bold and aggressive monkeys too can be seen sauntering, attacking people and causing damage. The menace has assumed such maddening proportions that lawyers were forced to go on a two-day strike, demanding to be rid of the marauders.

“The decision to boycott work on Thursday and Friday was taken on the joint call of the Collectorate Bar Association and District Revenue and Consolidation Bar Association,” said advocate Lokendra Sharma, general secretary of the Collectorate Bar Association here.

He said many lawyers were bitten by the monkeys who were more aggressive in the monsoon season. Litigants, stamp vendors and typists sitting in the open had also not been spared, Sharma said.

Vice president of District Revenue and Consolidation Bar Association and senior lawyer Praveen Rawat, one of those who faced monkey attacks on the Collectorate premises, said, “During the first attack, I was sitting in my chamber. A young monkey came under my chair and as I bent to see what was there, a horde of monkeys attacked me. On the second occasion, I was climbing down the stairs after appearing in a court case on the first floor when the monkeys attacked me from behind. I went rolling down the stairs and sustained a major injury.”

“Whenever the problem is raised, assurances are given but a concrete solution is still elusive. It is tough practising here as we often carry important documents of clients which the monkeys can damage.

These monkeys can be seen in groups all over the double storey building for lawyers’ chambers.

They are adept in opening bags attached to two-wheelers and open them to cause damage,” said Rawat who now keeps a stick in his chamber and carries it with himself to ward off the pesky primates.

“These monkeys should be trapped and shifted to some forest area,” he suggested.

“The district magistrate was given a memorandum in this regard and assured to depute a ‘langoor’ to scare away the monkeys,” said Lokendra Sharma. He said that the lawyers would wait for the response of the district administration and if no proper solution was found, they would draft the future strategy in a meeting on Monday.

