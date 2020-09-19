LESA’s ‘Good Morning Team’ to check power theft in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:57 IST

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has formed a ‘Good Morning Team’ as part of a campaign to check power theft and act against those involved in the practice to run heavy appliances at night in Lucknow.

“The campaign is aimed at exposing consumers who pilfer power,” said LESA executive engineer Gyan Prakash. He added they were getting regular complaints of heavy line losses in areas like Zehra colony, Sonaron Wali Gali, Nanak Nagar, etc. “Here, line losses were touching 60%. Our staff was baffled when they were unable to find any power theft during the day time.” Prakash added that is why they roped in informers, and through them, got to know about residents stealing power at night.

“During the last 10 days, we have conducted six raids in morning hours and surveyed 225 houses. LESA has lodged cases against 75 residents who, despite stealing power, were not ready to pay bills.”

LESA superintendent BN Sharma said they have fined 225 residents around Rs 40 lakh. He added they have constituted two teams to conduct morning raids in the areas reporting maximum line losses.

LESA officials have got special permission from authorities to conduct early morning and night raids.

Mani Ram, a junior engineer, said night patrolling has been started to check power theft. “Soon our night raids, with help of police, will also begin. Teams will record power theft on camera, and carry out raids with proof. We are keeping our morning raids short and quick because we do not want to give power thieves the time to collect mobs, which often come to their rescue.”