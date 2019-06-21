Lucknow: Plot allotted in 1988 but allottee yet to get possession

Sexagenarian Vinod Agarwal’s quest to build his dream home has entered the 29th year, simply because he is yet to get possession of the plot allotted by the Lucknow Development Authority in Aliganj despite depositing the entire amount.

The development authority had allotted a 3200 sq feet plot to Agarwal in its Aliganj scheme at Sector C, Aliganj, in 1988. In the next two years, Agarwal had deposited all the money.

But when he went to LDA for registry of the plot, he came to know that it had been re-allotted by the then LDA staff illegally to one Pyre Lal Kureel.

Since then, Agarwal has made numerous representations before the LDA officials, but to no avail.

Now Kureel has sold the plot to another person whose identity cannot be ascertained.

On Thursday, Agarwal once again came to the Janata Adalat organised by the development authority to present his case before the LDA officials.

“I have been making rounds of the LDA since 1990 to get possession of my plot but to no avail. My plot was under illegal possession of Pyre Lal Kureel. Now he has sold it to another person,” said Agarwal.

“The Aliganj zonal office of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has also informed the development authority that there is no document related to Pyre Lal Kureel with the civic body,” said Agarwal.

Ritu Suhas, joint secretary, LDA, is looking after Agarwal’s case. “She has assured me to look into the matter,” said Agarwal.

“We are aware of the issue and it will be resolved soon,” said MP Singh, secretary, LDA.

Agarwal’s relative, Radha Devi, 70, is also a victim of LDA’s apathy. The LDA had allotted a plot to her in 1994 in another scheme in Aliganj. Despite paying all dues, she is yet to get possession of her plot.

As Radha Devi is old, Vinod Agarwal is also pursuing her case.“My relative is old and cannot come to the LDA frequently. So I am also pursuing her case,” said Agarwal.

These two are not isolated incidents. Several such cases have come to light where original allottees are running from pillar to post to get possession of their plots.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 15:11 IST