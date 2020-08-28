Markets to remain closed for 2 days per week for sanitisation: UP CM Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to ensure that all markets in state are closed down on Saturday and Sunday for sanitisation and fogging.

These bi-weekly activities are helpful in not only curbing the spread of coronavirus disease but also reducing the risk of transmission of other communicable diseases, he added.

Also read: UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30

The direction came after CM Adityanath inspected the situation in state on Thursday in order to come up with a plan for systematic unlocking. He also expressed his satisfaction over the fact that Uttar Pradesh had conducted more than 50 lakh Covid-19 tests till date.

Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur districts were asked to maintain strict vigil in order to avoid spread of the disease and hospital should have enough ventilators, 24-hour oxygen backup and other necessary paraphernalia for treating Covid-19 patients.

The CM also addressed issues arising out of floods that have ravaged parts of state in the last few days. The government has provided relief material for people in flood-affected areas, he said. People whose houses have been destroyed due to the floods will be compensated, he added.

Those black marketing compost will be punished, he said, adding that the government will ensure that farmers have no shortage of compost during these times.