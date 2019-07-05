Murder accused’s photo making video call allegedly from Naini jail surfaces

A photograph of a murder undertrial making a video call to a woman, allegedly from the Naini Central Jail in Allahabad, has been widely shared on social media. This incident comes around a month after a photograph of some gangsters consuming liquor inside their barrack in the same prison went viral on social media, triggering an enquiry and suspension of two jail staff.

The latest photograph is the screen shot of the video call and the wall seen in the background resembles the ones in Naini jail barracks.

The undertrial prisoner visible in the screen shot is Ehtesham Zaidi who is lodged in jail in connection with a murder in Phulpur area some years back. The woman on the other side of the call is also visible in the screen shot.

Denying that the video call was made from the Naini jail, DIG jail BR Verma said merely on the basis of the colour of the wall it couldn’t be established that the call was made from jail premises.

However, he said that the undertrial seen in the screen shot had earlier been shifted to Kaushambi and Pratapgarh jails but was re-shifted to Naini Jail recently.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 11:17 IST