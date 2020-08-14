e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Nigrani samities to keep eye on Covid-19 patients in Lucknow localities’

Nigrani samities to keep eye on Covid-19 patients in Lucknow localities’

Officials with the district administration said the move aimed to ensure effectiveness of home isolation and home quarantine.

lucknow Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Streets empty and shops closed in Aminabad during a weekend lockdown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Streets empty and shops closed in Aminabad during a weekend lockdown in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)
         

To check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, district administration has formed around 140 nigrani samities to keep track of Covid patients who are under home quarantine and home isolation.

Officials with the district administration said the move aimed to ensure effectiveness of home isolation and home quarantine. The move is said to be an outcome of the UP government’s orders directing district administration to strengthen up the front line facilities in order to contain the deadly virus outbreak.

“We have constituted around 140 nigrani samities to keep a watch on the Covid-19 patients under home isolation or home quarantine. The samities that would also be backed by the local police station would keep a watch on the patients at the locality level,” said Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, Lucknow. The samities comprise local corporator and volunteers, said Meshram. “The samities will ensure that in case of home isolation, the patient remains at home for 10 days in isolation. Also, the samities would ensure that the person who is home quarantined stays indoors for 7 days,” he added. He further said in case the patient is found roaming , the samities will ensure that he/she is admitted to the Covid Care Centre with the help of local police .

tags
top news
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
Bhadohi MLA arrested in property grabbing case from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar district
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
‘Do you regret your lies?’: Reporter asks Donald Trump; watch his response
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In